Ryan Garcia charged with vandalism of Beverly Hills hotel: ‘No way I’m going to jail’

Ryan Garcia arrives for his super lightweight boxing match against Devin Haney on April 21 in New York.

Troubled boxer Ryan Garcia was charged Thursday with allegedly vandalizing the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. George Gascón announced.

The charge is a misdemeanor, reduced from the felony vandalism for which Garcia was arrested June 8 after he allegedly caused more than $400 damage to a room and the hallway of the hotel. His arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 7 and he faces a maximum of one year in jail if convicted.

“While we are grateful no injuries were reported in this incident, reckless behavior that damages property shows a blatant and unacceptable disregard for the safety and peace of our community,” Gascón said in a news release. “Our office will work to ensure the responsible individual is held accountable.”

Garcia responded to the charge with this post on social media: “No way I’m going to jail.”

The Victorville native has experienced a steep fall after defeating unbeaten World Boxing Council super lightweight champion Devin Haney in April by decision in Brooklyn, a stunning upset preceded and followed by controversy and Garcia’s erratic behavior.

Eleven days later, the Voluntary Anti-Doping Assn. determined that Garcia (25-1, 20 KOs) had tested positive for Ostarine, a performance-enhancing drug that can stimulate muscle growth, the day before and the day of the fight. Garcia denied the accusation and said on social media that he’d take a drug test.

Haney had never been knocked down in a fight, but Garcia put him on his back three times. Because Garcia weighed in three pounds over the 140-pound limit, however, the WBC junior welterweight title did not change hands.

The bout was changed to a no contest on June 20 and Garcia was fined $1.2 million and suspended for a year after he reached a settlement with the New York State Athletic Commission. Garcia will be reinstated April 20, provided his urine test is returned with no banned substances, the commission said.

Garcia’s attorney, Darin Chavez, told The Times after the arrest in April that Garcia had recently received “devastating” news about his mother’s health.

“Ryan has been open about his struggles with mental health over the years, and at this time he is dealing with an immense emotional burden,” Chavez said in a statement. “The support and understanding from fans and the public are crucial as he navigates these personal challenges. We are working diligently to provide Ryan with the resources he needs.”

Hours before his arrest, Garcia posted messages to X about people protecting “pedos,” shorthand for pedophiles.

“Everyone is disgusting [expletive] trying to hide their wrongs,” Garcia wrote in his last post about two hours before the alleged vandalism. The next day, he posted that he was “on hold” at the hospital and asked for prayers from his fans.

Garcia took to X shortly before his suspension as well, posting that he was retiring from boxing and wanted to talk to UFC president Dana White about joining that organization.

“I really hope boxing good without me,” Garcia posted. “I fought everyone and was willing to. They have turned there [sic] back on me. I’m innocent. I stand by that I don’t care what everyone says. Gun yo my head I say I didn’t take PED’s.”

In July, Garcia was expelled by the World Boxing Council after he repeatedly used racial slurs against Black people and disparaged Muslims in comments livestreamed on social media. WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman announced the penalty against Garcia on X.

“Exercising my authority as president of the WBC, I am hereby expelling Ryan Garcia from any activity with our organization,” Sulaiman posted. “We reject any form of discrimination.”