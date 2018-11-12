Brentwood estate once owned by Smart & Final president looks to bag a buyer

Don’t be surprised when a line forms to check out this Brentwood residence.
The 1930s Spanish-style estate was the longtime home of Bob Laverty, the late businessman who served as president of the Thriftimart and Smart & Final stores for about two decades. It’s now up for sale at $6.485 million.
Set on a third of an acre, the gated home brings to mind the Tuscan countryside with its sun-washed palettes, olive trees and indoor-outdoor living spaces. A mix of stone, wood and iron materials add to the relaxed vibe.
The 4,260 square feet of interior space includes a formal entry, a garden-view dining room, an updated kitchen and a den. Thick beams run across the slightly pitched ceiling in the living room, which has a tiled fireplace. There are four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.
Covered and uncovered patio space extends the living area outdoors. A swimming pool, lawn and privacy hedges fill the backyard.
The property previously sold about a decade ago for $3.5 million, real estate records show.
Justin Alexander and Mick Partridge of Hilton & Hyland hold the listing.
Laverty, who died in 2009, served in the Air Force during World War II before joining the family grocery business. His father, Roger Laverty, was the owner of L.A.-based chain Fitzsimmons Stores, which became Thriftimart following its acquisition in 1947. Roger Laverty acquired Smart & Final in the 1950s.