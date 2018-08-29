Oakland A’s manager Bob Melvin parts with Berkeley base for $3 million

As the Oakland Athletics battle it out for the American League West, manager Bob Melvin has made a play of his own. He’s sold his Mediterranean villa-style home in Berkeley for $3 million, real estate records show.
A mix of balconies, terraces and living spaces splashed with tile and wood, the home features five bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms across 5,412 square feet of interior space.
Old World touches are on display in the living room, which holds a rustic lamppost across from a tile-lined fireplace. The remodeled kitchen, with stainless steel appliances and travertine counters, presents a more contemporary style.
Outside, landscaped grounds descend to a grassy lawn. At the bottom, there’s a guesthouse outfitted with cherry hardwood floors and a winding staircase.
Paul Zuvella of Better Homes and Gardens Reliance Partners was the listing agent, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
Melvin, 56, has twice won Major League Baseball’s manager of the year: once with the Diamondbacks and once with the A’s. That makes him the sixth manager in MLB history to win the award in both the American League and National League.
He bought the Berkeley property five years ago for $2.3 million, records show.