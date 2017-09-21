Casino mogul Bobby Baldwin is ready to roll the dice again on Las Vegas mansion

Professional poker player and casino executive Bobby Baldwin is no stranger to making money moves. After putting his Las Vegas mansion on the market for $6.5 million in May, the mogul has downed the price to $6.25 million.

The difference in price is about the same as Baldwin’s largest tournament prize, when he won $210,000 for winning the World Series of Poker championship event in 1978. The victory made him the youngest player, at age 28, to do so at the time.

The seven-bedroom house sits on a little over an acre overlooking the Southern Highlands Golf Course. Multimillion-dollar upgrades greet residents immediately; the entryway features a dual staircase and Bocci chandelier.

The seven-bedroom home has a dual staircase under a Bocci chandelier. (Devin Uruchurtu-Jiminez) (Devin Uruchurtu-Jiminez)

Coffered ceilings overlook marble floors that line the spacious open floor plan. The kitchen features Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances and a massive L-shaped island.

Upstairs, his-and-hers bathrooms and a fireplace set in stone highlight the master suite. The luxurious office is outfitted with dramatic black doors and floors offsetting the white walls and ceiling.

Other amenities in the 11,610-square-foot home include a brick billiards room, a theater room, a wine cellar, a gym and high-definition security in case the “Ocean’s Eleven” gang shows up.

Out back, a pool is framed by a lawn and fire pit, and multiple balconies observe from above. Elsewhere on the premises is a private park and zen garden.

Frank Napoli of BHHS Nevada Properties holds the listing.

Baldwin won World Series of Poker bracelets in three consecutive years, from 1977 to 1979, and was inducted into the Poker Hall of Fame in 2003. He’s headed the Mirage, the Ballagio and currently serves as an executive for MGM Resorts International.

