Former Angel Brad Fullmer lists two-floor condo in Brentwood for $1.6 million

Former professional baseball player Brad Fullmer, who won a World Series title with the Angels in 2002, has put his condominium in Brentwood on the market for $1.595 million.
The two-level unit has an open-plan living room with a fireplace, a dining room, a family room, three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a powder room in about 2,850 square feet of living space. Appointments include vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors and custom cabinetry in the kitchen and bathrooms.
A walk-out balcony with wrought iron railing takes in treetop views. On the home’s lower level, French doors open to a garden courtyard.
The property last changed hands four years ago for $1.186 million, property records show.
Elana Fullmer of Gibson International holds the listing.
Fullmer, a former standout at Montclair Prep in Van Nuys, was drafted out of high school in 1993 by the Montreal Expos. The first baseman and designated hitter played for the Expos, Blue Jays, Angels and Rangers, hitting .279 with 114 home runs across eight Major League seasons.
