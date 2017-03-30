Former Angel Brad Fullmer lists two-floor condo in Brentwood for $1.6 million

Former professional baseball player Brad Fullmer, who won a World Series title with the Angels in 2002, has put his condominium in Brentwood on the market for $1.595 million.

The two-level unit has an open-plan living room with a fireplace, a dining room, a family room, three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a powder room in about 2,850 square feet of living space. Appointments include vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors and custom cabinetry in the kitchen and bathrooms.

The two-floor condo in Brentwood has three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a powder room in about 2,850 square feet of living space. (Shooting LA) (Shooting LA)

A walk-out balcony with wrought iron railing takes in treetop views. On the home’s lower level, French doors open to a garden courtyard.

The property last changed hands four years ago for $1.186 million, property records show.

Elana Fullmer of Gibson International holds the listing.

Fullmer, a former standout at Montclair Prep in Van Nuys, was drafted out of high school in 1993 by the Montreal Expos. The first baseman and designated hitter played for the Expos, Blue Jays, Angels and Rangers, hitting .279 with 114 home runs across eight Major League seasons.

Caption Hot Property: Home Gyms Having a home gym makes exercising a no-brainer Having a home gym makes exercising a no-brainer Caption Hot Property: Home Gyms Having a home gym makes exercising a no-brainer Having a home gym makes exercising a no-brainer Caption Hot Property: Dog-friendly spaces Whether it’s being able to bring your dog to work or making sure they're welcome at your apartment, dog friendly spaces are becoming a priority. Whether it’s being able to bring your dog to work or making sure they're welcome at your apartment, dog friendly spaces are becoming a priority. Caption Hot Property: Pool Trends Here are some of the popular trends in pool design. Here are some of the popular trends in pool design. Caption Hot Property: $250-million Bel-Air Spec Mansion Los Angeles boasts the most expensive home for sale in the country: a newly built Bel-Air mega-mansion listed at a quarter-billion dollars. Los Angeles boasts the most expensive home for sale in the country: a newly built Bel-Air mega-mansion listed at a quarter-billion dollars. Caption Hot Property: Floating Staircases Floating staircases can take many forms. Floating staircases can take many forms.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @NJLeitereg

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Before and After: Model Abigail Ratchford invited the world to watch her add oomph to her town house

What $900,000 buys in Anaheim Hills, Cypress and Dana Point

'Inspector Gadget' co-creator Andy Heyward puts Bel-Air home up for sale

Newly built Spanish home in Beverly Grove has a super-secure wine cellar