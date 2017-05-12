Beverly Hills home now has its own 'Fashion Police' force

“Fashion Police” co-host Brad Goreski and director/producer Gary Janetti have bought a gated home in Beverly Hills for $5.6 million.

The two-story English country Traditional-style house, built in 1931, features a steep gabled roof, vaulted beamed ceilings, multiple fireplaces and French doors. The kitchen, which opens to a den, has marble countertops and a breakfast nook. There are four bedrooms and five bathrooms in the main house.

Set behind gates in Beverly Hills, the Traditional-style house sold for $5.6 million. (Matthew Momberger) (Matthew Momberger)

A detached guesthouse contains two more bedrooms, a living room with a wet bar and two additional bathrooms. The quarter-acre lot has a swimming pool and is surrounded by mature hedges and trees.

Goreski, 39, has been a co-host on the E! series “Fashion Police” since 2015. As a style expert, his clients include such celebrities as Jessica Alba and Rashida Jones.

Janetti, 50, was a co-executive producer on the sitcom “Will and Grace.” His other television credits include the animated series “Family Guy” and the British sitcom “Vicious.”

Aaron Kirman and Neyshia Go of John Aaroe Group were the listing agents. Barry Dane of Keller Williams represented the buyers.

