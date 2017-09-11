Sidelined Giants first baseman Brandon Belt scores a home sale

San Francisco Giants first baseman Brandon Belt has sold his Alamo, Calif., home for $3.5 million. That’s a quick run of the bases. He bought the property in January for $3.45 million.

The renovated two-story home, built in 1993, combines Craftsman and farmhouse elements. Details include a wraparound porch, vertical siding and overhanging eaves supported by pillars.

A vaulted-ceiling entry, formal living and dining rooms, a center-island kitchen, five bedrooms and four bathrooms are within the 4,790 square feet of living space in the main house.

The two-story home, built in 1993 and renovated last year, sits on an acre of grounds in Alamo, Calif. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

A breezeway connects the house to a three-car garage topped with a studio of about 880 square feet.

Belt, 29, won two World Series with the Giants and was a 2016 All-Star. He was sidelined with a concussion after being hit by a pitch last month and may not return this season.

Bryan Hurlbut of Dudum Real Estate Group was the listing agent. Lou Plummer of Alain Pinel Realtors represented the buyer.

