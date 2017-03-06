Midcentury Modern gem hits the market in Brentwood

The Craig Ellwood-designed Smith House in the Crestwood Hills area of Brentwood, widely published since it was built in 1958, has a timeless appeal. The Midcentury Modern post-and-beam house takes in views of Santa Monica Bay and the Palos Verdes Peninsula through walls of glass.

Address: 1095 N. Kenter Ave., Los Angeles 90049

Price: $1.699 million

The Craig Ellwood-designed Smith House in Brentwood is a prime example of Midcentury Modern architecture. (Marvin Rand and Andrew Bramasco) (Marvin Rand and Andrew Bramasco)

Built: 1958

Architect: Los Angeles-based Craig Ellwood

Lot size: 9,680 square feet

House size: 1,550 square feet, two bedrooms, two bathrooms

Features: Living room, fireplace, dining area, entry, carport, near original condition

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 90049 ZIP Code in January was $2.995 million based on 20 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 38.1% decrease compared with the same month the previous year.

Agent: Mary Young, Teles Properties, (424) 299-4430

