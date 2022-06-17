Architect to the stars Richard Landry sells his own Brentwood home for $19.5 million

Prolific architect Richard Landry has designed homes for countless stars: Tom Brady, Mark Wahlberg, Sylvester Stallone, Dr. Dre and Kylie Jenner, to name a few. But the house he custom-built for himself in Brentwood might be the most stylish of them all.

The architectural estate, which fuses French, English and California contemporary styles, just sold in an off-market deal for $19.5 million.

Landry picked up the empty property for $5.1 million in 2015 and spent the next few years designing and building the one-of-a-kind residence. In an interview with Luxe, he declared the home a compromise: dramatic, contemporary features for him surrounded by stately, traditional spaces for his husband, Chris Drugan.

1 / 14 The atrium. (Manolo Langis) 2 / 14 The office. (Manolo Langis) 3 / 14 The kitchen. (Manolo Langis) 4 / 14 The dining room. (Manolo Langis) 5 / 14 The game room. (Manolo Langis) 6 / 14 The bar. (Manolo Langis) 7 / 14 The theater. (Manolo Langis) 8 / 14 The bedroom. (Manolo Langis) 9 / 14 The bathroom. (Manolo Langis) 10 / 14 The backyard. (Manolo Langis) 11 / 14 The lawn. (Manolo Langis) 12 / 14 The pool. (Manolo Langis) 13 / 14 The exterior. (Manolo Langis) 14 / 14 The entry. (Manolo Langis)

The result is a tangle of influences, an entirely unique creation with feet that straddle different centuries and styles. The dichotomy begins outside, where a stainless-steel cube covered in metallic paint slices across a traditional brick façade.

Inside, steel beams cut through skylights that top a two-story atrium. The main level also includes an indoor-outdoor dining room, colorful kitchen with two marble islands and masculine office bathed in shades of gray.

“The attention to detail in this home is unlike anything I have ever seen,” said Morgan Trent of the Aaron Kirman Group at Compass, who shared the listing with Aaron Kirman.

Six bedrooms and eight bathrooms fill out the 9,500-square-foot floor plan. Another highlight comes downstairs, where a game room with an extravagant wet bar features murals, coved ceilings and polished concrete floors.

Walls of glass open to the outdoors, where hedges and citrus trees surround a metallic sculpture. Out back, a covered lounge leads to a swimming pool and spa.

At $19.5 million, it’s one of the priciest sales in Brentwood so far this year and the highest sale ever in the South of San Vicente neighborhood, according to the Multiple Listing Service.