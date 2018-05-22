Former Major Leaguer Brian Giles catches $6 million for San Diego digs

Going, going, gone. The golf course estate of Brian Giles has sold for $6 million in San Diego, the city where the former slugger spent seven seasons with the Padres.

Stretching across 1.39 acres in the Rancho Pacifica community, the one-story home is fronted by gates and a circular motor court.

At nearly 12,000 square feet, there’s plenty of space for a full lineup of amenities. Among them are a wine cellar, a wet bar, a wood-paneled office, a billiards room and a home theater. Crown moldings, travertine floors and wood-beamed ceilings are mainstays throughout the floor plan.

The Mediterranean-style estate in the San Diego area features nine bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a theater room and a billiards room. (Nest Seekers) (Nest Seekers)

Pocketing doors in the indoor-outdoor living room lead outside, where palm trees surround a pool and spa with a grotto-style cave. The landscaped grounds also hold a grill and fire pit.

In the main residence, there are seven bedrooms and five bathrooms. A guest house adds a pair of each.

Adam Loew of Keller Williams Carmel Valley held the listing. Radley Raven of RE/MAX Associates represented the buyer.

Known as a power hitter, Giles crushed 287 home runs during his career, which included stops with the Indians and Pirates before landing with the Padres.

The two-time All-Star swung for the fences when he first listed the home, asking $6.495 million in 2015 but eventually lowered the asking price by $300,000. The sale is a loss for the slugger; records show he paid $7.9 million for the estate in 2006.

CAPTION Like a well-developed character, a room in actress Natasha Leggero’s home requires personality, history and, of course, a name. Like a well-developed character, a room in actress Natasha Leggero’s home requires personality, history and, of course, a name. CAPTION Like a well-developed character, a room in actress Natasha Leggero’s home requires personality, history and, of course, a name. Like a well-developed character, a room in actress Natasha Leggero’s home requires personality, history and, of course, a name. CAPTION That's hot: Heiress Paris Hilton takes us inside the screening room in her Beverly Hills mansion. (Jesse Goddard / Los Angeles Times) That's hot: Heiress Paris Hilton takes us inside the screening room in her Beverly Hills mansion. (Jesse Goddard / Los Angeles Times) CAPTION Jason George and his wife, poet and author Vandana Khanna, moved into the 3,400-square-foot home nine years ago. The living room is where George listens to music while Khanna reads, and where their three children like to play the piano or a game of chess. Jason George and his wife, poet and author Vandana Khanna, moved into the 3,400-square-foot home nine years ago. The living room is where George listens to music while Khanna reads, and where their three children like to play the piano or a game of chess. CAPTION Marilu Henner takes us inside her kitchen to show off her favorite room in the house she has lived in for nearly three decades. Marilu Henner takes us inside her kitchen to show off her favorite room in the house she has lived in for nearly three decades. CAPTION Bernard David Jones didn’t need a lot of persuading to move from his home in Baldwin Hills to his new place in Koreatown — it reduced his commute by up to 45 minutes each way. (Photo: Jesse Goddard / Los Angeles Times) Bernard David Jones didn’t need a lot of persuading to move from his home in Baldwin Hills to his new place in Koreatown — it reduced his commute by up to 45 minutes each way. (Photo: Jesse Goddard / Los Angeles Times)

jack.flemming@latimes.com

Twitter: @jflem94

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal lists Florida Shaq-topia for $28 million

Director Guillermo del Toro closes a quick sale in Agoura Hills

Longtime Westlake Village home of entertainer Mickey Rooney seeks $2.9 million

Pharrell to hang his hat at Tyler Perry's L.A.-area mansion