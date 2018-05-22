Former Major Leaguer Brian Giles catches $6 million for San Diego digs
Jack Flemming
Going, going, gone. The golf course estate of Brian Giles has sold for $6 million in San Diego, the city where the former slugger spent seven seasons with the Padres.
Stretching across 1.39 acres in the Rancho Pacifica community, the one-story home is fronted by gates and a circular motor court.
At nearly 12,000 square feet, there’s plenty of space for a full lineup of amenities. Among them are a wine cellar, a wet bar, a wood-paneled office, a billiards room and a home theater. Crown moldings, travertine floors and wood-beamed ceilings are mainstays throughout the floor plan.
Pocketing doors in the indoor-outdoor living room lead outside, where palm trees surround a pool and spa with a grotto-style cave. The landscaped grounds also hold a grill and fire pit.
In the main residence, there are seven bedrooms and five bathrooms. A guest house adds a pair of each.
Adam Loew of Keller Williams Carmel Valley held the listing. Radley Raven of RE/MAX Associates represented the buyer.
Known as a power hitter, Giles crushed 287 home runs during his career, which included stops with the Indians and Pirates before landing with the Padres.
The two-time All-Star swung for the fences when he first listed the home, asking $6.495 million in 2015 but eventually lowered the asking price by $300,000. The sale is a loss for the slugger; records show he paid $7.9 million for the estate in 2006.