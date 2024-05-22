Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani buys La Cañada Flintridge mansion for $7.85 million

Set on nearly an acre, the modern mansion that baseball player Shohei Ohtani bought spans more than 7,000 square feet and features five bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms, a movie theater, a swimming pool and a basketball court.

Dodgers slugger Shohei Ohtani just put down roots in the L.A. area, dropping $7.85 million on a modern mansion in La Cañada Flintridge.

The massive purchase comes about five months after Ohtani inked a blockbuster 10-year contract with the Dodgers worth $700 million.

The Times confirmed the deal through real estate records. According to the Multiple Listing Service, Ohtani bought the home through a limited liability company called Decopin LLC, which is named after his dog.

It’s the same LLC he used to buy a piece of land on Hawaii’s Big Island earlier this year. The company is managed by Ohtani’s agent, Nez Balelo. A real estate source familiar with the neighborhood, who declined to be named, confirmed that Ohtani is the buyer.

Ohtani will have about a 20-minute commute to Dodger Stadium, which is about 13 miles from his new home.

At $7.85 million, it’s one of the priciest sales ever in the foothill community. The house first hit the market last summer for $8.99 million before an October price cut brought the tag down to $8.35 million.

Shohei Ohtani does some pitching practice in Los Angeles on March 25. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Built in 2013, the three-story home spans 7,327 square feet and sits on nearly an acre. The modern exterior gives way to Midcentury-inspired living spaces, which combine stone, glass and wood under skylights and clerestory windows.

Highlights include a kitchen with custom cabinetry, an indoor-outdoor living room and amenities such as a movie theater, a sauna, a gym and a basketball court. Spread throughout are five bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms, including a primary suite with a balcony and spa tub.

Pocketing doors lead outside, where a lounge overlooks a swimming pool, spa and lawn.

Peter Owens of Douglas Elliman held the listing. Jeanne Valvo of Coldwell Banker Realty represented Ohtani. Neither could be immediately reached for comment.

After six years with the Angels, Ohtani became the face of the Dodgers in October, when he signed his historic contract, believed to be the largest in sports history. In March, the Japanese superstar made headlines when his representatives accused his translator, Ippei Mizuhara, of massive theft tied to placing bets with an illegal bookmaker.