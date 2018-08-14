Country musician Brian Kelley is ready to pull up stakes in Nashville

Country singer and guitarist Brian Kelley has put his spread in Tennessee up for sale at $6.24 million.
Although technically in Nashville, the 70-acre property looks private and remote. More than 30 acres of the land are unimproved and crisscrossed with hiking and riding trails.
Set into the hillside, the compound includes six structures — one of them a custom-built treehouse with a bedroom, plumbing, electricity and a recording studio.
The rustic main house, built in 1981, has vaulted ceilings, wood interiors, a galley kitchen and a large deck to take in the forest views. A 30-foot bridge connects it to the treehouse.
Other structures include two guesthouses, a saloon and a barn.
Kelley, 32, is half of the duo Florida Georgia Line. Their albums include “Here’s to the Good Times,” “Anything Goes” and “Dig Your Roots.”
Baley Bodden of Exit Realty Music City is the listing agent.