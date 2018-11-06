Clad in concrete and glass, an architectural home in the Hollywood Hills is up for sale at $6.7 million

Right across the street from Pierre Koenig’s famous Stahl House, an architectural home is trying to draw some attention of its own.
The avant-garde estate, designed by Brian Murphy, is on the market in the Hollywood Hills for $6.695 million.
Actors Dennis Hopper, Ali Larter and Shelley Long have all lived in Murphy’s unconventional properties, and this one keeps the same energy. It’s a two-story cocktail of concrete, steel and glass above the Sunset Strip.
In 3,906 square feet, there are two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The architectural anchor, however, comes in the dramatic great room.
Arched ceilings top concrete floors in the open-concept space, which features an expansive wall of windows that takes in views of downtown. A catwalk library is accessed by a winding staircase, and a living room is entered through pivoting walls of glass.
From there, the room expands to a dining area and sky-lit kitchen with a geometrical island.
Walls of windows fill the master suite as well, which is adjoined by a fireplace lounge. It opens directly outside, where a turf lawn connects a swimming pool and spa. A three-car garage rounds out the half-acre grounds.
Ginger Glass of Coldwell Banker Residential holds the listing.
The property last traded hands five years ago for $3.16 million, according to the Multiple Listing Service.