Britney Spears gets $7 million for her old spot in Lake Sherwood

Pop superstar Britney Spears has sold her home in the Lake Sherwood area of Thousand Oaks for $7 million.

The Spanish-style house on more than an acre came up for sale last year at $8.995 million and was more recently listed for sale at $7.495 million, records show. Spears bought the house five years ago from retired hockey player Russ Courtnall and his wife, actress Paris Vaughan, for an undisclosed price.

The 8,500-square-foot house, built in 2010 and since updated, has arched doors and windows, vaulted ceilings and pocketing walls of glass for indoor-outdoor living.

A great room with a fireplace, a home theater, two offices and a kitchen with two islands are among the common areas. In the family room area, a glass-enclosed wine cellar sits behind the wet bar.

The master suite is equipped with two bathrooms and two walk-in closets. A total of five bedrooms and seven bathrooms are found in the home’s children, guest and master wings.

Outside, there’s a covered patio, a built-in barbecue and a swimming pool. The pool was added to the property during Spears’ ownership and has a beach entry and a waterfall. Also on the grounds are garages with parking for seven cars.

Rami Elminoufi of Beach City Brokers had the listing. Michael Szakos of Realty ONE Group represented the buyer.

Spears, 35, is among the bestselling singers of all time, according to the Recording Industry Assn. of America. She has released nine studio albums including “... Baby One More Time” (1999), “Britney Jean” (2013) and, most recently, “Glory” (2016).

Despite the sale, the singer and Vegas headliner won’t be leaving the Thousand Oaks area anytime soon. Two years ago she bought another estate in the area for $7.1 million. The 12,500-square-foot Italian villa sits on 21 acres in an enclave developed by actors Sylvester Stallone and Bruce Willis.

