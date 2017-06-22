Bronson Canyon living with a side of heavy metal

Set on a hillside in the Hollywood Hills, this rustic retreat appeals to creative types with its flexible living space and sweeping views of Bronson Canyon. And if pedigree is a must, the Tony Ngai-designed home has that too. Past residents include late heavy-metal vocalist Kevin DuBrow and rapper-producer G-Eazy.
The details
Location: 5763 Cazaux Dr., Los Angeles, 90068
Asking price: $1,282,500
Built: 1979
Architect: Tony Ngai
House size: 2,174 square feet, three bedrooms, three bathrooms
Lot size: 5,412 square feet
Features: Vaulted ceilings; custom built-ins; Spanish tile risers; eat-in kitchen with stainless-steel appliances; master suite with soaking tub and dressing room; four decks; two-car garage; canyon views
About the area: In the 90068 ZIP Code, based on 31 sales, the median sales price in May was $1.53 million, according to CoreLogic. That was a 6.7% increase in price compared with the same month the previous year.
Agents: Lynn Shepodd and Ann Saucier, (323) 665-1700, Sotheby’s International Realty
To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to homeoftheweek@latimes.com.
Twitter: @LATHotProperty
MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:
TV force Shonda Rhimes makes herself at home in historic Hancock Park
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s former Hollywood Hills home lists for $2.5 million
Lil Wayne gets $10 million for Miami Beach home with skate park and shark lagoon
Richard Dorman-designed post-and-beam comes full circle in Sherman Oaks