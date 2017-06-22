BUSINESS REAL ESTATE Hot Property

Bronson Canyon living with a side of heavy metal

Set on a hillside in the Hollywood Hills, this rustic retreat appeals to creative types with its flexible living space and sweeping views of Bronson Canyon. And if pedigree is a must, the Tony Ngai-designed home has that too. Past residents include late heavy-metal vocalist Kevin DuBrow and rapper-producer G-Eazy.

The details

Location: 5763 Cazaux Dr., Los Angeles, 90068

Asking price: $1,282,500

Built: 1979

Architect: Tony Ngai

House size: 2,174 square feet, three bedrooms, three bathrooms

Lot size: 5,412 square feet

Features: Vaulted ceilings; custom built-ins; Spanish tile risers; eat-in kitchen with stainless-steel appliances; master suite with soaking tub and dressing room; four decks; two-car garage; canyon views

About the area: In the 90068 ZIP Code, based on 31 sales, the median sales price in May was $1.53 million, according to CoreLogic. That was a 6.7% increase in price compared with the same month the previous year.

Agents: Lynn Shepodd and Ann Saucier, (323) 665-1700, Sotheby’s International Realty

