Redskins President Bruce Allen splashes out $7 million on Balboa Peninsula home

Bruce Allen, team president of the Washington Redskins, has paid $7 million for a home in the Balboa Peninsula section of Newport Beach, property records show.
The bayfront home, custom-built in 1997, sits on 41 feet of frontage with a private pier and dockage for several boats.
Beyond the two-story entry, the roughly 4,100-square-foot house includes a living room with floor-to-ceiling glass doors, a formal dining room, a wet bar, five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The kitchen is outfitted with a floating range and a long center island. An elevator and spiral staircase connect both floors.
A harbor-facing, brick patio creates additional living space outdoors. There’s also a three-car garage with an attached workshop.
The property originally hit the market in February for $8.495 million and more recently was listed for $7.495 million, records show. It previously sold in 1997 for $1.51 million.
Steve High and Evan Corkett of Villa Real Estate were the listing agents. Tara Shapiro of HÔM Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer.
Allen, the son of Hall of Fame football coach George Allen, joined the Redskins in 2009 as general manager and in 2014 was named team president. He previously held front office jobs with the Oakland Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
