Over-the-top car collector's garage cruises to a $7.3-million sale in Malibu

It’s all about the cars in this Malibu home that doubles as an auto museum. The Point Dume-adjacent property, which offers high-tech parking for 25 vehicles and just one bedroom, has traded hands for $7.325 million.
The 7,002-square-foot spot sped onto the market with a $10-million price tag in March, but was also offered by owners Steve and Azita Goldman in a package that included 14 luxury vehicles for $20 million, according to listing agent Chris Cortazzo.
Set on an acre, the glass-and-steel structure is approached by a 500-foot driveway. Garage doors part, unveiling a voluminous space with black epoxy floors under curved lighting panels.
Acoustic wall panels help absorb excess sound, and a computerized air-filtration system ensures the antique models are kept in favorable conditions. An upgraded security system oversees the space.
A wooden staircase extends up to the 800-square-foot living area, which consists of a chrome-accented kitchen, a bedroom and 2.5 bathrooms.
Built in 2002, the gated facility is a few blocks from the coast.
Joshua and Matthew Altman of Douglas Elliman represented the buyer.