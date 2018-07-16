Advertisement

Cave-like abode searches for a whimsical buyer in Escondido

By
Jul 16, 2018 | 9:30 AM
Cave-like abode searches for a whimsical buyer in Escondido
A cavernous custom home fit for the Flintstones designed by architect James T. Hubbell is on the market for $895,000 in Escondido. (Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage)

Among the rocky landscape of Escondido’s Hidden Meadows, a cave-like dwelling fit for the Flintstones or Dick Clark is on the market for $895,000.

The artsy estate was built in 2005 by architect James T. Hubbell. Both the exterior and interior look like he carved it out of a giant boulder.

Advertisement

Domed ceilings, stained glass windows and hand-carved details fill the formless floor plan, which holds four bedrooms and 2.75 bathrooms in 2,107 square feet. Artist Gale Pruitt owns the place, and a few of her sculptures dot the landscape throughout the 15.8-acre setting.

The home also features a hardwood-lined living room, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, two fireplaces and a set of custom stairs. On the second story, a balcony and terrace take in canyon views.

Advertisement

A stone patio sits outside. Also found on the hilltop property are various bridges, gardens, sitting areas and a guest casita.

Victoria Johnson-Stokes of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage holds the listing.

Advertisement
Advertisement