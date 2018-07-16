Cave-like abode searches for a whimsical buyer in Escondido

Among the rocky landscape of Escondido’s Hidden Meadows, a cave-like dwelling fit for the Flintstones or Dick Clark is on the market for $895,000.
The artsy estate was built in 2005 by architect James T. Hubbell. Both the exterior and interior look like he carved it out of a giant boulder.
Domed ceilings, stained glass windows and hand-carved details fill the formless floor plan, which holds four bedrooms and 2.75 bathrooms in 2,107 square feet. Artist Gale Pruitt owns the place, and a few of her sculptures dot the landscape throughout the 15.8-acre setting.
The home also features a hardwood-lined living room, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, two fireplaces and a set of custom stairs. On the second story, a balcony and terrace take in canyon views.
A stone patio sits outside. Also found on the hilltop property are various bridges, gardens, sitting areas and a guest casita.
Victoria Johnson-Stokes of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage holds the listing.