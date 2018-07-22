Sportscaster Charissa Thompson serves up Malibu beach house for nearly $3 million

Fox Sports host Charissa Thompson is looking to part with her spot in Malibu. The sportscaster’s three-story contemporary home is on the market for $2.995 million, property records show.
Custom decor and indoor-outdoor living spaces define the bright floor plan. Within 1,646 square feet, there are three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, an open-plan living room, a chef’s kitchen and a family room.
Spanish tile draws the eye in the kitchen, on the stairs and around the fireplaces. In the living room and master suite, walls of glass open to balconies with ocean views.
The largest outdoor space — a decked-out waterfront space with a spa, flat-screen television, fire pit and shower — sits beneath the home.
Mitch Hagerman of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage holds the listing.
Before joining Fox Sports in 2013, Thompson worked for the Big Ten Network and ESPN. While at ESPN, she cohosted “SportsNation” with Marcellus Wiley.
More recently, Thompson was a host on Netflix’s “Ultimate Beastmaster.”
She bought the property about two years ago, records show.