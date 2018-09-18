Hollywood Hills home built for Charles 'Buddy' Rogers hits the market at $3.5 million

A Hollywood Hills house that has flirted with celebrity through the years has come on the market for $3.495 million.
Designed by noted architect Leland Fuller, the Colonial Regency Revival-style house was built in 1937 for Hollywood heartthrob Charles “Buddy” Rogers. However, the actor would never come to live in the home, instead moving to Beverly Hills to be with love interest Mary Pickford, according to real estate agent and author Bret Parsons. Rogers and Pickford would marry that year.
The home was later expanded by architect-to-the-stars John Elgin Woolf, and restored in the mid-2000s by Jeffrey Alan Marks. Its current Palm Beach-meets-Hollywood look was done by interior designer Sharon Semmer.
Set in the Outpost Estates area, the charming house has creeping vines, dormer windows and a red front door. The two-story is set behind gates and a motor court on more than a third of an acre.
A formal entry, a library/den and lime-green living room with a garden view are among the living spaces. The formal dining room was created by Woolf during the expansion of the house. The 3,004 square feet includes a cook’s kitchen, three bedrooms and four bathrooms.
Outside, a large terrace patio overlooks gardens, fountains and lawn. Views from the site taking in the city lights and mountains.
Parsons, who has authored numerous books about L.A.’s greatest architects, holds the listing for Pacific Union International.