Quest Nutrition co-founder eyes $40 million for sale of biggest house in Hollywood Hills

The Hollywood Hills aren’t exactly known for space. While other luxury communities, such as Beverly Hills and Bel-Air, lure buyers with multiacre lots, the homes of the Hollywood Hills are typically tucked on smaller plots and are less spacious.

That’s not the case with the neighborhood’s newest listing. Just above the Sunset Strip, a 20,000-square-foot mega-mansion has surfaced for sale at $39.975 million.

According to the Multiple Listing Service, it’s the largest home ever sold in the Hollywood Hills, setting the record when it last traded hands, in 2019, for $35.5 million. If it looks familiar, that’s because the sale was a storyline in the Netflix show “Selling Sunset.”

1 / 12 The three-story mansion. (The Oppenheim Group) 2 / 12 The exterior. (The Oppenheim Group) 3 / 12 The atrium. (The Oppenheim Group) 4 / 12 The living room. (The Oppenheim Group) 5 / 12 The dining room. (The Oppenheim Group) 6 / 12 The kitchen. (The Oppenheim Group) 7 / 12 The bedroom. (The Oppenheim Group) 8 / 12 The bathroom. (The Oppenheim Group) 9 / 12 The theater. (The Oppenheim Group) 10 / 12 The rooftop deck. (The Oppenheim Group) 11 / 12 The pool. (The Oppenheim Group) 12 / 12 The hillside home. (The Oppenheim Group)

The show’s star, Jason Oppenheim of the Oppenheim Group, handled the 2019 sale, and he’s listing it again. Due to changes in construction permits, a house of this scale will never be built in the Hollywood Hills again, he said.

If it gets its price, it will be the second-biggest sale in the neighborhood’s history, behind the $42.5 million paid in 2020 by film producer Jeffrey Gou for a 16,000-square-foot spread in the Bird Streets.

Oppenheim said buyers should get used to higher prices in the area.

“There will be homes selling for more than $50 million, even $100 million, in the Hollywood Hills in the next few years,” he said.

Oppenheim declined to comment on the seller, but records reveal that the home is owned by Tom Bilyeu, co-founder of the food company Quest Nutrition. He sold the company for $1 billion in 2019 and bought the mega-mansion shortly thereafter.

Perched on half an acre, the ultra-contemporary residence was built by Saota, an international architecture firm that has designed modern masterpieces on six continents. The firm outfitted the home with over-the-top amenities, including a glass elevator, 175-foot swimming pool and 15-foot outdoor TV that rises from the ground.

The three-story home has five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, an atrium garden, a movie theater, a wine cellar and a spa complete with saunas, hot and cold plunge pools and a massage room. A rooftop deck takes in sweeping views of the city. Automated sliding doors open to patios and fire pits surrounding the swimming pool. A 15-car garage completes the property.