Former Clipper Chris Kaman lists Carpinteria beach cottage for $4.4 million

Neal J. Leitereg
By
Mar 27, 2018 | 12:15 PM
Former Clippers big man Chris Kaman, center, listed an oceanfront home in the Carpinteria area for sale at $4.4 million. (Anne Cusack / Los Angeles Times)

Chris Kaman, the professional basketball player who began his career with the Clippers, has put a beach retreat in the Carpinteria area up for sale at $4.4 million.

The oceanfront cottage is in a gated community near the Ventura County and Santa Barbara County line. Built in 1972, the single-story house features ample deck space, walls of sliding glass doors and views extending from the coastline to the Catalina Islands.

The approximately 1,500 square feet of living space include a living room with a fireplace, an eat-in kitchen, two bedrooms and two bathrooms. An attached two-car garage sits off the front of the home.

Kaman, 35, bought the property nearly a decade ago for $1.8 million, records show.

A first-round draft pick of the Clippers in 2003, Kaman spent eight seasons with the team and earned an NBA All-Star nod during the 2009-10 season. The 7-foot center last played for the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2015-16 campaign.

He is currently a free agent.

Robert Jurik of RE/MAX Gold Coast Realty is the listing agent, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

