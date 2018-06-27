Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich slides into oceanfront home in Malibu

Christian Yelich, the Gold Glove-winning outfielder for the Milwaukee Brewers, has made a play away from the field, buying an oceanfront home in Malibu for $5.6 million.
The contemporary-style home, set on the sand near Las Flores Beach, was built last year by Agoura Hills-based custom estate builder Peregrine Inc. Designed to maximize the ocean view, it features Fleetwood sliding doors and walls of windows on each level. A large rooftop terrace holds a spa and fire pit.
Inside, some 2,500 square feet of living space holds a vaulted-ceiling family room with a wet bar, a chef’s kitchen, a living/dining area with a fireplace, three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. An elevator services each floor.
There’s also a two-car garage.
The property was most recently listed for $6 million, records show.
Wailani and Cormac O’Herlihy of Sotheby’s International Realty were the listing agents. Yelich was represented by his mother and Douglas Elliman agent Alecia Yelich and Lisa Martin, also with Douglas Elliman, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
Yelich, a former standout at Westlake High School in Thousand Oaks, was a first-round draft pick of the Miami Marlins in 2010. The 26-year-old broke into the big leagues in 2013 and has hit .290 with 70 homers and 82 stolen bases across the better part of six seasons with the Marlins and Brewers.
He was part of the USA baseball team that took the gold at last year’s World Baseball Classic.