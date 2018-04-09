‘Flip or Flop’ star Christina El Moussa sees action on her Yorba Linda home

Christina El Moussa found a buyer for her Yorba Linda home so quickly, it's no wonder she flips homes for a living.
A little over two weeks after hitting the market, the "Flip or Flop" star's house is pending a sale but still accepting backup offers, according to the Multiple Listing Service. The asking price is $2.995 million.
The Mediterranean-style spread is an entertainer's haven. Set on roughly half an acre, the two-story estate offers indoor-outdoor living spaces across 6,300 square feet.
Pocketing doors open to an 800-square-foot pavilion outfitted with an outdoor kitchen, grill, dining area, fireplace and fountain. The space overlooks a putting green and a rock-accented pool lined with heat lamps and torches. Just inside sits a wet bar.
Interior highlights include a two-story dining room, home theater and billiards room. A winding staircase rises to a master suite with a fireplace. In all, there are five bedrooms and 8.25 bathrooms.
El Moussa bought the home five years ago for $2 million, records show.
Dean Lueck of First Team Estates holds the listing.
The real estate investor and HGTV star began filming "Flip or Flop" with her then-husband Tarek El Moussa in 2013. The series has since run for seven seasons.
