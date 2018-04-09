Advertisement

‘Flip or Flop’ star Christina El Moussa sees action on her Yorba Linda home

By Jack Flemming
Apr 09, 2018 | 8:55 AM
The entertainer's mansion features an 800-square-foot pavilion that overlooks a rock-accented pool, spa and putting green. (Chad Z. King)

Christina El Moussa found a buyer for her Yorba Linda home so quickly, it's no wonder she flips homes for a living.

A little over two weeks after hitting the market, the "Flip or Flop" star's house is pending a sale but still accepting backup offers, according to the Multiple Listing Service. The asking price is $2.995 million.

The Mediterranean-style spread is an entertainer's haven. Set on roughly half an acre, the two-story estate offers indoor-outdoor living spaces across 6,300 square feet.

Pocketing doors open to an 800-square-foot pavilion outfitted with an outdoor kitchen, grill, dining area, fireplace and fountain. The space overlooks a putting green and a rock-accented pool lined with heat lamps and torches. Just inside sits a wet bar.

Interior highlights include a two-story dining room, home theater and billiards room. A winding staircase rises to a master suite with a fireplace. In all, there are five bedrooms and 8.25 bathrooms.

El Moussa bought the home five years ago for $2 million, records show.

Dean Lueck of First Team Estates holds the listing.

The real estate investor and HGTV star began filming "Flip or Flop" with her then-husband Tarek El Moussa in 2013. The series has since run for seven seasons.

jack.flemming@latimes.com

Twitter: @jflem94

