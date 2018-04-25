Horror filmmaker Christopher Landon looks to pull up stakes in Hollywood Hills

Christopher Landon, who directed last year's horror-thriller film "Happy Death Day," has put his home in the Outpost Estates neighborhood of Hollywood Hills on the market for $3.299 million.
The Mission Revival-style house, built in 1958, sits behind walls and gates and opens to a brick courtyard with an outdoor fireplace and tree-topped space for entertaining. A covered porch lined with archways sits off the front door.
Inside, the 3,264-square-foot floor plan continues the vintage look with vaulted wooden ceilings, Saltillo tile and hardwood floors and a fireplace surrounded by river rocks in the living room. The eat-in kitchen has been updated and captures city and mountain views through large picture windows.
The master suite — one of four bedrooms and four bathrooms — features a lofted screening and sitting room.
The one-third-acre property also includes a tiled spa and garden in the backyard.
Robert Grandinetti of Compass holds the listing.
Landon, 43, has writing credits for four of the "Paranormal Activity" films and the 2007 film "Disturbia," which stars Shia LaBeouf. He is set to direct the upcoming sequel to "Happy Death Day," due out next year.
