Home of the Day: Clearly contemporary in Pacific Palisades

A floating staircase, 13-foot retractable glass doors and transparent exterior partitions speak to the strong contemporary aesthetic and indoor-outdoor philosophy that defines this newly built home.

The clean, minimalist lines are elegantly softened with warm, natural wood cabinetry and paneling, and a curvaceous soaking tub.

Address: 716 El Medio Ave., Pacific Palisades, 90272

Price: $4.195 million

Built: 2016

Lot size: 6,586 square feet

House size: 4,900 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6 bathroom

The multilevel home opens onto outdoor living spaces that include an outdoor kitchen, roof deck, fire pits and lap pool with spa. (DNA Photography) (DNA Photography)

Features: Formal entry; gourmet kitchen with Viking appliances; floating staircase; 13-foot floor-to-ceiling Fleetwood glass doors; master suite with fireplace, stand-alone soaking tub; private decks; 5 en-suite bedrooms; guest quarters with private entrance; rooftop deck; converted garage; dance studio; lap pool and spa; multiple fire pits; outdoor kitchen with Viking appliances; contemporary landscape

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 90272 ZIP Code in July was $2.632 million based on 34 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 17% increase in median price compared with the same month a year earlier.

Agents: Mary Cronin, Joanne Smith, Power Brokers International, 310-402-5593

To submit a candidate for Home of the Day, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.

Follow Bonnie McCarthy on Twitter @ThsAmericanHome