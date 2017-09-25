A Red Hot spot comes up for sale in Topanga

Drummer and film score composer Cliff Martinez, who gained fame as a drummer for the Red Hot Chili Peppers, may soon have a red hot real estate transaction to deal with. He’s just put his Topanga house on the market at $975,000.

The Traditional-style home, built in 1985, is laid out for entertaining with the dining room adjacent to the living room and a kitchen that opens to a family room with a fireplace. The two-story house has three bedrooms, three bathrooms and 2,139 square feet of living space.

The Topanga two-story was built in 1985. (Redfin.com) (Redfin.com)

Set on a quiet cul-de-sac, the home opens to a deck and an above-ground spa. Views take in the surrounding mountains.

The property last changed hands in 1993 for $257,000, public records show.

Martinez, 63, has been a drummer for the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Captain Beefheart. He has worked on such films as “Drive,” “Wonderland” and “The Lincoln Lawyer.”

Andrea Curran of Snyder Sutton Real Estate is the listing agent.

