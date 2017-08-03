New Sony Pictures TV co-president makes a change to his home lineup

Entertainment executive Jason Clodfelter, who in July was named co-president of Sony Pictures Television Studios, has sold his home in Studio City for $2.715 million.

Built last year, the East Coast-inspired two-story is set on a quarter-acre lot in the Landale Square neighborhood. Inside the house are roughly 5,400 square feet of living space with formal living and dining rooms, a center-island kitchen, an office/media room, five bedrooms and six bathrooms. There are fireplaces in the living and family rooms and the master bedroom.

The East Coast-inspired home, built in 2016, sits on a quarter-acre lot in Studio City. (Sherri J Photography) (Sherri J Photography)

The hedged lot includes lawns, mature trees, a built-in barbecue and a swimming pool and spa. An outdoor dining area sits beneath a trellis.

The home came on the market in March for $2.787 million, records show. In June, based on a combined 44 single-family home and condominium sales, the median sales price in Studio City was $1.19 million, up 19.5% year over year, according to Corelogic.

Nicole Nash of Rodeo Realty was the listing agent of record. Nash also represented the buyers, “Shameless” executive producer Michael Hissrich and his wife, writer-producer Lauren Schmidt-Hissrich.

Clodfelter most recently shared the title of co-head of drama development with executive Chris Parnell, who was also elevated in July to the role of studio co-president. Together the duo were involved in the development of some the studio’s most successful shows, including “Breaking Bad” and “The Blacklist.”

Clodfelter bought the property a year ago for $2.65 million, records show.

