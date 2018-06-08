Oakland A's Coco Crisp takes another swing at selling Rancho Mirage estate

Pro baseball player Coco Crisp is taking a different stance to sell his home in Rancho Mirage. This time at bat, the Oakland A’s outfielder has chopped $500,000 off the original asking price of his estate in the affluent Coachella Valley, listing it at $9.495 million.
The 17,870-square-foot Mediterranean, built in 2008, has an Old World ambiance with beamed ceilings, massive stone fireplaces and wrought-iron work. A two-story foyer with two staircases sets the stage for what’s inside.
Among amenities are a game room, a home theater with stadium seating and a saltwater aquarium. There’s an octagonal iron-clad wine cellar and tasting room, as well as a bar.
A total of seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms include a detached guest house.
A pond, a swimming pool, patios and a tennis court spill out over the roughly 5 acres of landscaped grounds. Topping the estate off is a Wiffle ball field with an electronic scoreboard.
Crisp, 38, has previously played for the Cleveland Indians, Boston Red Sox and Kansas City Royals, winning a World Series championship with Boston in 2007.
He bought the property through a trust in 2013 for $7 million.
Patricia Eppelheimer of Regency Residential and Bob Hurwitz of Hurwitz James Co. are the listing agents.