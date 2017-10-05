Film producer Craig Baumgarten settles down canal-side in Marina del Rey

Craig Baumgarten, producer of such films as “Hook” and “Peter Pan,” has bought a home along the canals of Marina del Rey.
He bought the modern five-bedroom spot for $3.5 million, down $225,000 from when it first hit the market in January, records show.
The contemporary-vibe house, built in 2003, has a set of stairs leading up to a lofted dining area, and a chef’s kitchen, complete with a large island and high-end appliances. The space, lit by a wall of European windows looking out on the canal, features a balcony overlooking the sunken living room.
Sliding glass doors lead to an outdoor wood patio made private by landscaping on both sides.
White walls and maple floors remain consistent from the bottom floor to the top, which holds the massive master suite. In addition to a private bar, walk-in closet and sunlit bathroom, the room has floor-to-ceiling windows with views of the canal.
A rooftop deck outfitted with a grill sits atop the home. Other highlights include an elevator, built-in surround sound and a security system.
Deanna Smith of Rodeo Realty held the listing. Peter Bergman of Gibson International represented the buyer.
The home previously sold for $3.99 million in 2006, according to public records.
Baumgarten, 68, also has producer credits on “Universal Soldier” (1992), “Shattered Glass” (2003) and “Never Back Down” (2008).
Twitter: @jflem94
