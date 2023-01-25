Advertisement
California

A huge chunk of land in Bel-Air is going up for auction

An aerial view of Senderos Canyon in Bel-Air
Known as Senderos Canyon, the 260-acre spread is made up of three contiguous parcels.
(Compass)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Share

Bel-Air — thanks to its impressive list of celebrity residents and impressive collection of record-setting mega-mansions — has developed a reputation as one of the ritziest enclaves in the country.

A 260-acre property that spans 6% of the famed neighborhood is being auctioned off to the highest bidder.

The auction is a last-ditch effort to sell the massive spread known as Senderos Canyon, which is one of the largest and most valuable pieces of undeveloped land left in the L.A. area but failed to find a buyer since hitting the market a decade ago.

At 260 acres, it’s three times the size of Disneyland and easily dwarfs the 157-acre Mountain in Beverly Hills, which is widely considered the finest undeveloped parcel left in L.A. It’s by far the biggest piece of land currently on the market in L.A.; second place belongs to a 53-acre spread in Granada Hills asking $1.2 million.

Advertisement

Despite its colossal scale, potential buyers have been sparse because of the extensive cost and time it would take to develop the property into something profitable.

An undeveloped 157-acre property known as the "Mountain" is now listed for sale at $650 million.

California

Why are some of Southern California’s most expensive properties left completely empty?

As development fills every crack of L.A. County, some of the most prized parcels are left untouched. Why?

Made up of three contiguous parcels, the trophy property first surfaced for sale at $125 million in 2013. No takers. In 2019, the price was trimmed to $75 million, then $60 million. Still nothing. Now, it’s being auctioned with bids starting at $39 million, representing a discount of nearly 70%.

There have been plenty of ideas for the property over the years. The land is unentitled, so it’s not yet designated for a specific use, but prospective shoppers have pitched just about everything: a goat farm, a retirement community, a luxury wellness retreat or even an outdoor campus for a school.

“Everyone has grand ideas,” said listing agent Scott Tamkin of Compass.

Renderings showcase potential uses for the prized acreage. One shows a golf course. Another depicts a horse ranch surrounded by a man-made lake.

A rendering of the property shows its potential use as a golf course.
(Sibylle Allgaier)

A more realistic vision for the land could be a handful of luxury homes, and Tamkin estimates Senderos Canyon could fit roughly 17. There are 15 to 20 acres at the top of the property that would be the easiest to develop, but building deeper into the canyon would be more difficult, requiring significantly more infrastructure and grading.

The auction is being held by Paramount Realty USA, which has handled more than $2 billion worth of real estate auctions. Misha Haghani, the company’s owner, called the property “unique and irreplaceable.”

The bidding opened on Jan. 24 and goes until March 15 — a strategic date for the owner. Roughly two weeks later, Measure ULA goes into effect, adding a 5.5% transfer tax to the deal, assuming it sells for more than $10 million.

If it sells for $39 million, the seller — a limited liability company called Giro Properties — would owe $2.145 million under the tax. To help speed things along, the seller is offering a $2-million credit if the buyer closes before the measure kicks in on April 1.

It’s the latest example of luxury property owners eyeing ways of avoiding the tax. Some are simply trying to sell off real estate before April, while others are getting more creative by looking into splitting up properties to cut their value to below $5 million — the price point at which a 4% tax is triggered.

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 20, 2019 - John Seeley, 75, joins hundreds in a march consisting of the homeless, people on the verge of eviction, low-income community residents and workers who march down Hill Street during the March for Housing in downtown Los Angeles on November 20, 2019. The march is to denounce the on-going construction of luxury units over affordable housing for working families, and to push for a vacancy tax and other solutions to the housing crisis. The Housing March hopes to bring awareness to the actions of Real Estate Developers and Investors in fueling and benefiting from the severe housing crisis in Los Angeles. In the midst of a ballooning housing crisis in Los Angeles luxury developers pay no tax on vacant units. The number of homeless people in Los Angeles has increased since 2017, with LAHSA now declaring that between 50,000 to 60,000 people may be found homeless on any given night in Los Angeles County, with more than 44,000 of them living on the streets. Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment (ACCE), Mobile Workers Alliance (MWA), Los Angeles Center for Community Law and Action (LACCLA), SEIU Local 721, UNITE HERE Local 11, Los Angeles Community Action Network (LACAN) and Los Angeles Tenants Union (LATU) are some of the groups that participated in the march. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

California

L.A.’s rich are already scheming ways to avoid new ‘mansion tax’

Homeowners, developers and real estate agents are all bracing for the incoming mansion tax set to hit L.A. next year.

Auctions are typically viewed as a last resort for selling a home and usually only happen once a property has languished on the market for multiple years.

In 2021, the Hearst estate in Beverly Hills was auctioned off for $63.1 million after originally listing for $195 million. Last year, a 105,000-square-foot mega-mansion known as the One sold to the highest bidder for $141 million — an all-time record for a home at auction, but a far cry from the initial asking price of $295 million.

CaliforniaReal Estate
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement