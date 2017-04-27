Ex-Cal coach Cuonzo Martin sells Piedmont home for half a million over asking price

Former Cal men’s basketball coach Cuonzo Martin has exited California with a win, selling his home in Piedmont for $3 million, or $505,000 over the asking price.

Martin, who resigned from his position in March before joining the University of Missouri’s program, bought the house three years ago for $2.5 million, records show.

The Mediterranean-style home, built in 1954 and since updated, takes in city and San Francisco Bay views from its quarter-acre lot on a hillside.

The three-story home in Piedmont, Calif., features an open-floor plan, an elevator and an outdoor fireplace. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

The approximately 4,100 square feet of interior space includes an elevator, a center-island kitchen, a game room/den, four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. French doors lead from the living room to a back patio with a fireplace.

Tiered landscaping and gardens fill out the grounds. Also on the property is an attached two-car garage.

Teresa Baum of Pacific Union International was the listing agent. Debra Dryden, also with Pacific Union, represented the buyer.

Martin, 45, went 62-39 in three seasons as head coach of the Golden Bears, making the NCAA tournament once. His new deal with Missouri will reportedly pay him a little more than $21 million over the next seven years.

