‘Lethal Weapon’ star Damon Wayans snags triplex in Burbank’s Media District

Actor and comedian Damon Wayans has shortened up his drive to the studio, buying a multifamily property in Burbank for $1.3 million.
The triplex residence is located in the heart of the city's Media District and about a block away from Warner Brothers Studio. That's a convenient spot for Wayans, who stars as Robert Murtaugh on the Fox series "Lethal Weapon," which is based on the Warner Bros. film franchise.
Built in 1939, the property comprises one two-bedroom residence and two one-bedroom residences. The three units combine to offer four bedrooms, four bathrooms and about 2,400 square feet of living space.
The property sits on a roughly 8,200-square-foot lot lined with trees. There are front and back lawns. Views take in the Warner Bros. water tower.
The property, which was listed for $1.1 million, sold through a probate court.
Gabriyel Mamikonyan and Haroutun Keshinian of Keller Williams World Media Center were the listing agents, according to the Multiple Listing Service. Kevin Krakower of Douglas Elliman represented Wayans.
Wayans, a member of the Wayans acting family, is one of 10 siblings and has four children. The 57-year-old got his start in stand-up and created the comedy "In Living Color" in 1990 with his brother Keenan Wayans. He starred in the comic films "Major Payne" (1995) and "Blankman" (1994) as well as the series "My Wife and Kids" (2001-05).
The actor-comedian owns other property in L.A. County, including a Hancock Park compound that he purchased two years ago for $5.35 million.
