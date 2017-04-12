‘Gotham’ producer Danny Cannon seeks $9.25 million for Brentwood estate

Hollywood director-producer Danny Cannon and his wife, Nicole, have listed their home on a leafy half-acre lot in Brentwood for $9.25 million.

The East Coast-inspired Traditional home, designed by architect Ken Ungar and built in 2010, is tucked behind a white picket fence and has a stone walkway leading to the front door.

The 8,300 square feet of living space includes a double-height foyer and an expansive great room that opens to a wood-paneled library/den and an adjacent wine cellar. A formal dining room sits across the foyer amid delicate molding, wainscoting and wallpaper.

The Traditional-style home in Brentwood sits on about half an acre and has a swimming pool. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

A wet bar is in the family room, which has French doors that lead to a covered patio. The kitchen is equipped with an island/bar and a breakfast area. The master suite has a fireplace, a walk-in closet and a balcony for a total of six bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

A swimming pool and spa, a trellis-topped sun deck, lawns and lush landscaping complete the grounds.

The property last changed hands seven years ago for $7.75 million, records show.

Santiago Arana and Penelope Alexitch, both with the Agency, hold the listing.

Cannon worked as a writer, director and producer for the shows “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” and “Gotham.” He has film credits that include “The Young Americans” (1993), “Judge Dredd” (1995) and “I Still Know What You Did Last Summer” (1998).

