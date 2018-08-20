Retired Chargers punter Darren Bennet gives Carlsbad home the boot

Longtime San Diego Chargers punter Darren Bennett has completed a play in Carlsbad, selling his home of more than a decade for a little over $1.345 million.
The two-story home’s strong suit lies out back, where palm trees top a resort-like backyard with a palapa, fire pit, loggia and grill. The swimming pool, complete with a slide, and spa are heated by solar panels.
In the 3,400-square-foot interior, there are five bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, an eat-in kitchen and a living room with a wall-mounted fireplace. The master suite, which sports a sitting area and spacious shower, opens to a balcony.
The two-story house had been listed at $1.399 million, records show.
Katrina Dodson of Nancarrow Realty Group has the listing.
Bennett, 53, enjoyed success in the Australian Football League before joining the Chargers in 1994. Known for his physicality, an unusual trait for a punter, he booted 836 punts during his NFL career and was blocked only three times.
He bought the house in 2006, one year after retiring from a career that saw him make two Pro Bowls and the NFL 1990s All-Decade Team.