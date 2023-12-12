Justin Herbert out for the rest of the season, will have surgery on broken finger

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert stands on the sideline after breaking the index finger of his right hand on Sunday against the Broncos.

The Chargers will be without quarterback Justin Herbert for the final four games of the season because of the fractured right index finger he suffered Sunday.

Herbert will undergo surgery Tuesday and be placed on injured reserve, the team announced.

Easton Stick will take over as the starter when the Chargers play at Las Vegas on Thursday night.

Herbert finishes the 2023 season — his fourth in the NFL — with 3,134 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Advertisement

Stick replaced Herbert late in the first half of the Chargers’ 24-7 loss to Denver on Sunday.

A fifth-round pick in 2019, Stick will make his first NFL start against the Raiders. He had played only two regular-season snaps before Herbert’s injury.

Stick will become just the fourth player — joining Herbert, Philip Rivers and Tyrod Taylor — to start at quarterback for the Chargers since the start of the 2006 season.