‘Biggest Loser’ producer David Broome hopes for a winning offer in Calabasas

A Calabasas estate owned by David Broome, the television producer of “The Biggest Loser” fame, is on the market for $2.795 million.
Set on a cul-de-sac in a guard-gated community, the acre-plus property centers on a 6,251-square-foot home designed in Mediterranean style. The two-story residence has a clay-tile roof and a sunburst emblem window that creates visual interest above the covered front door.
Inside, a winding staircase in the foyer is lined in wrought-iron balusters. The light and airy floor plan also has a center-island kitchen, a formal dining room and a spacious living room with a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace. A wet bar adjoins the living-room area.
The master suite — one of four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms — comprises a sitting room, a sauna and dual closets.
Outside, there’s a swimming pool and spa, a sports court and a covered patio.
Marc and Sara Shevin of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices hold the listing, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
While mainly known as the longtime executive producer of “The Biggest Loser,” Broome’s other reality-show credits include “The Briefcase,” “S.T.R.O.N.G.” and Netflix’s “Ultimate Beastmaster,” the latter of which is now in its third season.