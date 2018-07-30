Drummer Dean Butterworth beats it out of Woodland Hills

Good Charlotte drummer Dean Butterworth has sold his Woodland Hills home for $944,000.
The 1991 multiple-story house sits up from the street and combines classic details with contemporary design elements. The more than 2,100 square feet of light-walled interiors include a 25-foot-tall entry with a staircase, a living room with a fireplace, a dining area, a family room with a wet bar, a newer kitchen, a bonus room, three bedrooms and three bathrooms.
Vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, custom wrought-iron railings and colorful riser tiles are among the appointments.
Butterworth, 51, has worked with such musicians as English alt-rock and indie-rock singer Morrissey and blues great John Lee Hooker. He started with Good Charlotte in 2005 and also is associated with the Madden Brothers, Sugar Ray and Common Sense.
John Cohen of Sync Brokerage was the listing agent. Norma Paladines of Pacific Union International represented the buyer.