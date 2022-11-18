‘Big Bang Theory’ star Johnny Galecki sells Spanish compound for $11.1 million

Actor Johnny Galecki of “Big Bang Theory” fame just sold his Spanish-style hideaway in Hollywood Hills for $11.1 million, making it the fifth-priciest sale in the neighborhood so far this year.

Galecki, who tried renting it out for $45,000 per month last year, made a profit on the property. Records show he paid $9.2 million for the home in 2015.

Shrouded in tropical landscaping and hidden behind high walls and wood gates, the lush estate has become a hot spot for Hollywood stars over the years. Ben Stiller owned it for over a decade, transforming it into the custom hacienda it is today, and he sold it to Jason Statham for $7.325 million in 2011.

Advertisement

The residence offers a world of its own with a 1920s villa, guesthouse and loggia surrounded by arches, courtyards, fountains and lawns across half an acre. The main house is brimming with Spanish style: stucco on the outside and colorful tile inside.

1 / 14 The half-acre hideaway. (Carolwood) 2 / 14 The exterior. (Carolwood) 3 / 14 The entry. (Carolwood) 4 / 14 The landscaping. (Carolwood) 5 / 14 The living room. (Carolwood) 6 / 14 The kitchen. (Carolwood) 7 / 14 The dining room. (Carolwood) 8 / 14 The game room. (Carolwood) 9 / 14 The theater. (Carolwood) 10 / 14 The bedroom. (Carolwood) 11 / 14 The bathroom. (Carolwood) 12 / 14 The speakeasy. (Carolwood) 13 / 14 The pool. (Carolwood) 14 / 14 The loggia. (Carolwood)

It holds six bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms and a handful of custom amenities including a billiards room, movie theater, and speakeasy pub under tin ceilings. Outside, a staircase descends to a mosaic-tile pool and spa with a fountain and fire pit.

Brett Lawyer held the listing, and Susan Smith and Adeena Karsseboom-Fitterman represented the buyer. All agents are with Carolwood, a brand new brokerage founded by three Hilton & Hyland alums: Drew Fenton, Nick Segal and Ed Leyson.

A native of Belgium, Galecki became one of the highest-paid TV actors in the world for his role as Leonard Hofstadter in “The Big Bang Theory,” which ran for 12 seasons from 2007 to 2019. His other credits include “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” “Suicide Kings” and “Rings.”