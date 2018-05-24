Author Dean Koontz keeps the setting rooted in Newport Beach

Best-selling suspense author Dean Koontz and his wife, Gerda, have bought a home in a familiar setting. The longtime Orange County residents recently paid $9.4 million for a home in a gated Newport Beach community, records show.
Set on a corner lot of about an acre, the Italianate-vibe is approached by a gated courtyard with a fountain feature. Beyond the covered landing, the the two-story home opens to a grand entry with vaulted and coffered ceilings and a floating staircase.
Some 10,400 square feet of contemporary living space includes formal living and dining rooms, an office, a media room and a center-island kitchen that opens to a great room. A master suite with a sauna and dressing room are among the five bedrooms and six bathrooms.
Outside, a cabana with a gym and wet bar sits adjacent the swimming pool and spa. A putting green, an outdoor fireplace and a barbecue pavilion provide additional space for outdoor living and entertaining.
The property hit the market in November for $9.998 million. It previously changed hands two years ago for about $6.92 million, records show.
Cindy Chin and Ying Ye of Keller Williams Realty were the listing agents. Evan Corkett of Villa Real Estate represented the buyers.
Koontz, 72, has published scores of novels including 14 that have reached the top spot on the New York Times hardcover bestseller list. Another 16 of his works have achieved the No. 1 spot on the paperback bestseller list, according to his website.
Among his popular works are the "Odd Thomas" series, "Demon Seed" and "Hideaway," both of which were adapted for film. This year he released the novella "Ricochet Joe."
