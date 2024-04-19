After fatal Newport Beach home invasion, 24-year-old faces burglary, robbery charges

An aerial view shows a Newport Beach home where two people were shot during a home invasion.

A 24-year-old man accused of breaking into a Newport Beach home in a robbery that left him with a gunshot wound and a second suspect dead has been charged in connection with the incident, according to Orange County Superior Court records.

Andrew Miguel Rosas is facing charges of first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery, carrying a loaded firearm in public and conspiring to commit a crime, all felonies. He has not yet entered a plea.

Rosas, who remains hospitalized, appeared in court on video this week, court records show.

Police were summoned to a house near Newport Coast Drive and Pelican Hill Road North at 4:45 a.m. Tuesday by a 911 call about a home invasion in progress. The house was at the north end of Vista Luci cul-de-sac.

A few minutes into the emergency call, the caller said one of the residents inside the home shot a suspect, according to a police report.

During a brief on-scene news conference, police confirmed that the homeowner shot at one of the two burglary suspects, KTLA-TV reported.

When officers arrived, they discovered Rosas lying in the street with injuries from gunshot wounds, police said. A handgun was nearby.

A second suspect was later found in bushes near the home with what police described as a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office declined to release the person’s name, saying next of kin had not been notified.

Police have said there is a connection between the targets of the home invasion and the suspects but have yet to elaborate on the relationship.