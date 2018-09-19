‘Duck Dynasty’ co-creator Deirdre Gurney flies the coop in Manhattan Beach

Deirdre Gurney, a co-creator and producer of the reality show “Duck Dynasty,” has put the finishing touches on a home sale in Manhattan Beach.
The property in question, a remodeled Traditional-style house, went under contract roughly a week after hitting the market in July. It sold for the asking price of $4.189 million, real estate records show.
That’s a steep jump from the $2.365 million the property traded hands for two years ago. Back then, it featured a drab interior filled with carpet and throwback wallpaper.
Now, various shades of blue blend with white in the two-story interior, which holds five bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in 3,075 square feet. Living rooms anchor both floors; the one on top sits under vaulted ceilings and opens to a terrace through pocketing doors.
Brass fixtures and skylights touch up the center-island kitchen, and white oak floors connect the space to a chandelier-topped dining room.
Outside, the picket-fenced backyard is half lawn, half custom-tile patio. A brick facade with custom shutters and bay windows gives the exterior a coastal vibe.
The sale comes amid a legal battle in which Gurney and her husband, Scott, are fighting with ITV for control of Gurney Productions, the company behind the hit reality show.
In addition to “Duck Dynasty,” Deirdre Gurney has production credits on a number of reality shows. Those include “Auction Hunters,” “American Guns,” “Haunted Collector” and “Fat N’ Furious: Rolling Thunder.”
Holly Messer of Strand Hill Christie’s International Real Estate held the listing. William Passavia of Compass represented the buyer.