California

San Francisco’s iconic ‘Full House’ home is back on the market for $6.5 million

Fans gather to take photos at 1709 Broderick St., the house depicted in the filming of the TV show “Full House,” after the sudden death of comedian Bob Saget in San Francisco on Jan. 10, 2022.
(Carlos Avila Gonzalez / Getty Images)
By Summer LinStaff Writer 
The San Francisco Victorian that used to house the fictional Tanner family on the hit 1990s show “Full House” can now be yours for a cool $6.5 million.

The 3,737 square-foot home was listed back on the market Thursday by The Swann Group. The property at 1709 Broderick St. sports four bedrooms, three bathrooms, two laundry rooms, a gym and a private movie theater and a two-car garage, among other amenities, according to the listing.

Located in the city’s Lower Pacific Heights neighborhood, the home was built in 1883 by Charles Hinkel Lewis and was purchased in 2016 by Jeff Franklin, the creator of “Full House,” for $4 million.

Franklin had the property renovated with high-end finishes and modern amenities. The home boosts rooms with 11-foot ceilings and original molding, marble fireplaces, a den with a wet bar, a dining area and a lounge. The iconic red front door seen in Franklin’s sitcom was also repainted a darker color.

The home was most recently sold in 2020 for $5.35 million after it was reduced from its original listing of $5.999 million.

CaliforniaBreaking News
Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications, including the Miami Herald. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. Lin was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was recognized by the Pulitzer Board as a finalist in breaking news.

