L.A.-area home of late producer-DJ Avicii quietly sells for $17.5 million

The Hollywood Hills West home of Tim Bergling, the late Swedish-born DJ and electronic dance music producer known as Avicii, has sold off-market for $17.5 million, according to sources not authorized to comment on the deal.
The contemporary-style house, built in 2008, is visually striking with its sleek lines, asymmetric wings and floor-to-ceiling walls of glass. Sited on a third-of-an-acre lot in the desirable Bird Streets neighborhood, the house boasts expansive views of downtown L.A.
The six-bedroom, seven-bathroom house has a little more than 7,000 square feet largely devoted to open-concept living. Fleetwood sliding doors open on the main floor to grounds containing an infinity-edge swimming pool and spa, a fire pit and a lounge.
Wrap-around balconies and terraces extend from the second story, creating additional living space.
Bergling, who died in April at age 28, bought the property five years ago for $15.55 million.
The musician rose to fame in the early 2010s with the single “Seek Bromance” and the Grammy-nominated song “Le7els.” His 2013 single “Wake Me Up” became a global smash with more than 11 million sales worldwide.
A regular festival headliner, he become one of the highest-paid DJs in the world. On the production side, Bergling dabbled in different genres, including collaborations with such artists as Madonna, Coldplay and Zac Brown.