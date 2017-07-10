'Gotham' star Donal Logue catches a buyer for Woodland Hills home

Actor Donal Logue, star of the Fox crime series “Gotham,” has sold a home in Woodland hills for $1.16 million.
The traditional-style home, built in 1964 and since updated, sits at the end of a cul-de-sac on a quarter-acre lot with mature trees, ample patio space and a lagoon-style swimming pool.
The 3,600 square feet of interior space includes a remodeled kitchen with a large island that opens to the family room. Other living spaces include a large living/dining area with a fireplace, a home theater, five bedrooms and three bathrooms. An office sits off the theater.
A wide second-floor terrace overlooks the pool, which has a beach entry, a spa and multiple waterfalls. A palapa-style covered patio provides cover for a built-in barbecue.
Desiree Zuckerman of Rodeo Realty was the listing agent, according to the Multiple Listing Service. Scott Roberts of Coldwell Banker represented the buyer.
Logue, 51, has scores of television credits that include the sitcom “Grounded for Life” and the dramas “Sons of Anarchy” and “Vikings.” He received a special jury prize for outstanding performance at the Sundance Film Festival for his role in the 2000 film comedy “The Tao of Steve.”
He bought the property seven years ago for $970,000, records show.
