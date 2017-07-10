'Gotham' star Donal Logue catches a buyer for Woodland Hills home

Actor Donal Logue, star of the Fox crime series “Gotham,” has sold a home in Woodland hills for $1.16 million.

The traditional-style home, built in 1964 and since updated, sits at the end of a cul-de-sac on a quarter-acre lot with mature trees, ample patio space and a lagoon-style swimming pool.

The 3,600 square feet of interior space includes a remodeled kitchen with a large island that opens to the family room. Other living spaces include a large living/dining area with a fireplace, a home theater, five bedrooms and three bathrooms. An office sits off the theater.

The Woodland Hills home sits on a quarter-acre lot with ample patio space and a lagoon-style swimming pool. (Ghost Group LA) (Ghost Group LA)

A wide second-floor terrace overlooks the pool, which has a beach entry, a spa and multiple waterfalls. A palapa-style covered patio provides cover for a built-in barbecue.

Desiree Zuckerman of Rodeo Realty was the listing agent, according to the Multiple Listing Service. Scott Roberts of Coldwell Banker represented the buyer.

Logue, 51, has scores of television credits that include the sitcom “Grounded for Life” and the dramas “Sons of Anarchy” and “Vikings.” He received a special jury prize for outstanding performance at the Sundance Film Festival for his role in the 2000 film comedy “The Tao of Steve.”

He bought the property seven years ago for $970,000, records show.

CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. CAPTION Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. CAPTION The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. CAPTION Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space. Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATHotProperty

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Lock, stock and ready to sell: Vinnie Jones lists party-ready home in Hollywood Hills

L.A. Kings goalie Jonathan Quick completes sale of Manhattan Beach home

On top of the world villa overlooks the Gaviota Coast

‘Seinfeld’ producer Andrew Scheinman gets $9.5 million for Bel-Air spec house