Dr. Dre picks up a custom estate and studio in Calabasas for $4.9 million

Dr. Dre has gone shopping in Calabasas, buying a custom home in a gated community for $4.9 million.
The Mediterranean-style estate, which dates to 1997, has close to 9,400 square feet of living space, a game room, a snazzy home theater and a potential work space for the hip-hop mogul: an acoustically engineered studio/office. A total of six bedrooms and 5.75 bathrooms includes a large master suite with a fireplace.
The three-quarter-acre lot contains grassy fields, a free-form swimming pool and spa, a fire pit and a barbecue center. Elsewhere in the grounds is a lighted and fenced tennis/sports court.
Views from the property take in unobstructed mountain views.
The property had been listed since January for $5.25 million, records show. It previously sold seven years ago for $3.925 million.
Marc and Sara Shevin of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties were the listing agents, according to the Multiple Listing Service. James Cavanah of BrokerInTrust represented Dre, who made the purchase through a trust.
Dr. Dre, 53, is also the founder and chief executive of Aftermath Entertainment and Beats Electronics. The Grammy winner and record producer has worked with Snoop Dogg, Eminem and 50 Cent, among others.
He owns a number of properties in Los Angeles County including a massive Brentwood compound that he purchased four years ago from New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, for $40 million.
