Vegas Guide: October 2023

An ‘American’ Success Story – Carrie Underwood’s Fabulous Las Vegas Residency Continues

It feels like just yesterday that Carrie Underwood was the Oklahoma farm girl tantalizing the nation while winning American Idol. But as she continues her REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Las Vegas, Underwood is a bona fide country music superstar whose signature marriage of down-home charm and larger-than-life glam is stunning.
The Hot List: Holiday Magic (x3!) in Las Vegas

Oct. 19, 2023

October Vegas Cover 2023

Read the print edition of October’s Vegas Guide

Vegas Guide: Spring 2023

Las Vegas Legend Donny Osmond Extends his Exciting, Unprecedented Solo Residency

A household name to generations and one of Las Vegas’ most prolific and beloved headliners, Donny Osmond recently extended his award-winning “Donny” residency at Harrah’s Las Vegas Showroom through the end of this year.

The Hot List: Ancient Egyptian Mummies, Immersive Disney, Real Mermaids

Vegas Guide Print Cover April 2023

Spring 2023 Las Vegas Guide: Read the Print Edition

Vegas Guide: Fall 2022

Not her First ‘Rodeo’: Country Superstar Miranda Lambert hits the stage at Zappos Theater

Miranda Lambert is one of those rare artists who has consistently enjoyed both vast critical acclaim and chart-topping commercial success.

El Cortez Hotel & Casino Celebrates 80 Years With Stunning Renovations – And One Very Adult Change

A Modern Legend in Vegas, Spiegelworld’s Ross Mollison Looks Back on 10+ Years in Sin City and What’s Next

Vegas Hot List: Brunch; A Theatrical Spa; Yacht Rock!

Fall 2022 cover

Las Vegas Guide: Read The Print Edition

Vegas Guide: Summer 2022

omega mart

Omega Mart – The No. 1 Shopping Destination in the Worlds

When you visit Las Vegas, you expect some escapism, wonder, and a lot of fun.

Pool Day! – Six Sensational Pool Scenes In Las Vegas

Every Season is BBQ Season at These Las Vegas Barbecue Joints

The Hot List: ‘Rarely Seen’ Worlds; An American Vanderpump in Paris; Hot Dudes!

Photo-Worthy Moments Visitors to the Strip can now view photographs of some of the world’s most astounding phenomena at the all-new National Geographic Society exhibition, “Rarely Seen.”

Vegas Guide: Spring 2022

John Legend spread Spring Vegas Guide

True ‘Love’: Multi-Hyphenate Artist John Legend Brings his Unique Sound and Style to Vegas

Singer-songwriter John Legend has checked off almost every imaginable career achievement and accolade.

mad apple cast

‘Mad’ World: Cirque du Soleil’s 2022 Premiere Captures the Spirit of New York City

Secrets, Revealed: ‘David Copperfield’s History of Magic’ Takes Readers Inside Illusionist’s Museum

Master of Ceremonies: Douglas Kim, Master Sommelier, Now Helms MGM’s Vegas Wine Program

The Fremont Street Experience’s Huge Video Board Receives a Serious Upgrade

Arcadia Earth

Vegas Hot List

Inspiring Art; Palms’ New Owner; MARTHA!

spring cover

Vegas Guide Spring 2022: Read the Print Edition

Las Vegas Guide: Fall 2021

Las Vegas Guide images

Global superstar Celine Dion brings her residency back to the Las Vegas Strip

A-list music residencies and Vegas: Name a better duo.

Paint the Town Silver and Black: Las Vegas Adds Pro Football to its Lineup of World-Class Experiences

Las Vegas Guide images

Getting some Air: Soar Over the West Without Ever Leaving the Strip

Las Vegas Guide images

Private Spa Experiences Perfect for a Day of Pampering

Las Vegas Guide images

Celebrating 100-plus Years of a Vegas Original: Golden Gate Hotel and Casino

    Holiday in Vegas

    Singing in the Season; Ice Skating on the Strip; Holidays at the Ballpark

Las Vegas Guide Cover

Vegas Guide: Read the Print Edition