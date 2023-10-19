Vegas Guide: October 2023
An ‘American’ Success Story – Carrie Underwood’s Fabulous Las Vegas Residency Continues
It feels like just yesterday that Carrie Underwood was the Oklahoma farm girl tantalizing the nation while winning American Idol. But as she continues her REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Las Vegas, Underwood is a bona fide country music superstar whose signature marriage of down-home charm and larger-than-life glam is stunning.
Shows
Vegas Food
More Vegas
Vegas Guide: Spring 2023
A household name to generations and one of Las Vegas’ most prolific and beloved headliners, Donny Osmond recently extended his award-winning “Donny” residency at Harrah’s Las Vegas Showroom through the end of this year.
-
Crooners and Sin City legends all cruised the Las Vegas Strip. Soon, so will Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc. Because Formula One motor racing is returning to Sin City, November 16-18, at the Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix.
-
Love the great outdoors but don’t want to sacrifice the creature comforts of home? A new “glamping” experience just minutes from the Grand Canyon has you covered.
More Las Vegas Guide
Vegas Guide: Fall 2022
Miranda Lambert is one of those rare artists who has consistently enjoyed both vast critical acclaim and chart-topping commercial success.
Vegas Spotlight
Vegas Guide: Summer 2022
When you visit Las Vegas, you expect some escapism, wonder, and a lot of fun.
Photo-Worthy Moments Visitors to the Strip can now view photographs of some of the world’s most astounding phenomena at the all-new National Geographic Society exhibition, “Rarely Seen.”
Vegas Guide: Spring 2022
True ‘Love’: Multi-Hyphenate Artist John Legend Brings his Unique Sound and Style to Vegas
Singer-songwriter John Legend has checked off almost every imaginable career achievement and accolade.
Inspiring Art; Palms’ New Owner; MARTHA!
Vegas Spotlight
Las Vegas Guide: Fall 2021
A-list music residencies and Vegas: Name a better duo.
Vegas Guide: Spotlight
Resorts
-
Las Vegas’ music-centered resort is singing a new tune these days.
-
Celebrating one year of operation this winter, Circa Resort & Casino uniquely marries state-of-the-art luxury and gaming to downtown Las Vegas’ storied hospitality, swagger and charm.
-
If you’ve been on the Strip in the last few years, you may have seen a cluster of cranes and a lot of development just to the north.