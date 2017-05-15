‘Making a Murderer’ co-directors snap up Gustavo Dudamel’s Los Feliz home

Filmmakers Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos of “Making a Murderer” fame have found their own spot behind fences and gates in Los Feliz. The couple were the buyers of Los Angeles Philharmonic conductor and music director Gustavo Dudamel’s home, which recently sold in the historic neighborhood for $2.849 million.

The Four Square-style Mediterranean sits up from the street and has steps leading up to a portico and a wood-paneled front door that opens to the foyer.

Renovated by SIMO Design and United Remodeled Construction, the 1920s home features an updated kitchen, detailed molding and coved ceilings throughout the 3,600 square feet of living space. Pocketing doors off the foyer open to separate living and dining rooms.

The 1920s Four Square-style home in Los Feliz features an updated kitchen, handsome wood details and a swimming pool. (Redfin.com) (Redfin.com)

The master suite has a glass-enclosed shower and a clawfoot soaking tub. There are four full bathrooms and three bedrooms, each with a walk-in closet, in all.

Outside, a trellis-topped patio and decking open to a swimming pool. Lawns, hedges and a detached two-car garage are also within the property.

Dudamel, 36, has been music director of the L.A. Phil since 2009 and is under contract through the 2021-22 season. He also serves as the music director of the Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela.

This month he is conducting a series of Schubert Symphonies at Walt Disney Concert Hall.

Ricciardi and Demos won multiple Primetime Emmy Awards for “Making a Murderer,” which they wrote, directed and produced. The Netflix documentary series chronicled the case against Steven Avery, a Wisconsin man sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Teresa Halbach.

Thomas Davila and Kennon Earl of Keller Williams Realty were the listing agents. Tomoko Okumura of Re/Max Tri-City represented the buyer.

Caption The Mayan-inspired house in Los Feliz, listed at $4.875 million, is one of L.A.'s most unusual houses. The Mayan-inspired house in Los Feliz, listed at $4.875 million, is one of L.A.'s most unusual houses. Caption The Mayan-inspired house in Los Feliz, listed at $4.875 million, is one of L.A.'s most unusual houses. The Mayan-inspired house in Los Feliz, listed at $4.875 million, is one of L.A.'s most unusual houses. Caption Los Angeles Times Hot Property reporter Lauren Beale and Marcie Hartley of Hilton & Hyland/Christie's International Real Estate take a look at the museum-like home of Los Angeles County Museum of Art curator emeritus Maurice Tuchman. Los Angeles Times Hot Property reporter Lauren Beale and Marcie Hartley of Hilton & Hyland/Christie's International Real Estate take a look at the museum-like home of Los Angeles County Museum of Art curator emeritus Maurice Tuchman. Caption Shifting tastes and government regulations are changing fireplace designs. Shifting tastes and government regulations are changing fireplace designs. Caption Midcentury-modern's appeal is simple: It fits the SoCal lifestyle. Midcentury-modern's appeal is simple: It fits the SoCal lifestyle. Caption Floating staircases can take many forms. Floating staircases can take many forms.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @NJLeitereg

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Drummer Travis Barker doubles down in Calabasas

Beverly Hills home now has its own 'Fashion Police' force

Manhattan Beach Spanish sports a designer-done look

Neighborhood Spotlight: West Hills a paragon of family-friendly suburbia