1920s reverberate through renovated Echo Park house

Set in the Echo Park Hills, this renovated house dates to the mid-1920s. An arched vestibule entry, a barrel-vaulted ceiling and a classic red-tile roof maintain its Spanish-style roots. Built-in bookshelves, French doors and wood and tile flooring are among the interior features.

Address: 1521 Parmer Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90026

Price: $1.15 million

The 1920s Spanish-style house in Echo Park has been renovated. (Charmaine David) (Charmaine David)

Built: 1926

Lot size: 6,118 square feet

House size: 1,170 square feet, three bedrooms, two bathrooms

Features: Formal dining room, custom kitchen with marble counters, stainless appliances, decorative fireplace, built-in speakers, tankless hot water, security system, patio, drought-tolerant landscaping, one-car garage

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 90026 ZIP Code in December was $818,000 based on 18 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 13.9% decrease compared with the same month the previous year.

Agents: Tracy B. Do, (323) 842-4001, and Antonia Mayer, (310) 922-5212, both with Compass

