Eddie Murphy’s former Granite Bay mansion to hit the auction block with no reserve

The onetime Granite Bay home of comedian Eddie Murphy will soon belong to the highest bidder.
Overlooking Folsom Lake, the property holds a 12,600-square-foot mansion with modern style, a 5,200-square-foot guest house, a swimming pool and a sports court in 2.5 acres. It will be sold on-site, with no reserve, on Oct. 27 through DeCaro Auctions International.
Murphy and his ex-wife, model Nicole Mitchell Murphy, sold the estate in 2007 for $6.1 million. It recently listed for $10 million in May but failed to connect with a buyer, real estate records show.
Found in the guard-gated community of Los Lagos, the main home is fronted by a wavy motor court. In the foyer, dual staircases flank a dramatic rotunda-topped great room with a curved wall of floor-to-ceiling windows.
Custom furnishings and heated floors touch up the two-story interior, which holds seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen, a formal dining room, a theater, an arcade and a billiards room. An elevator services both floors.
One of five fireplaces is found in the master suite, which holds a spa tub in its spacious bathroom. A guest bedroom is themed after “Shrek,” the animated film franchise in which Murphy has a prominent role.
Palm trees provide cover for the back patio, and steps descend to an infinity-edge pool and spa. The home includes a 10-car garage, and the guesthouse adds a three-car garage along with three bedrooms and six bathrooms.
According to the auctioneer, the property is being sold fully furnished and comes with a futuristic-looking Schimmel Pegasus piano.
Murphy, 57, is a renowned actor, stand-up comedian and “Saturday Night Live” alum. His films include “Beverly Hills Cop,” “Coming to America,” “The Nutty Professor” and “Dreamgirls,” for which he won a Golden Globe for best supporting actor.
In September, he became engaged to his longtime girlfriend Paige Butcher.